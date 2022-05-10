Contact Us Login

Exponential growth from the electric vehicle (EV) sector has propelled the industry’s graphite requirements and creating challenges for the graphite sector. Various lithium-ion batteries – from LFP cathodes to NCM cathodes – are all utilizing graphite anodes. Awareness and incorporation of stricter ESG policies are developing within the graphic industry, particularly in China.

We cover the advantages and disadvantages of synthetic graphite versus natural graphite, and also provide prices, forecasts and insights into the supply-demand balance.

Electric Car
Risk outlook for battery raw materials: price dynamics, supply/demand imbalance and demand destruction
Surging prices for battery raw materials including lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite, and the supply/demand imbalance from the lack of investment extraction and production were key topics from our recent risk outlook webinar
May 10, 2022
The operation of EDM machine with graphite electrode materials.
Multiple factors lead to graphite electrode price surge
The prices for electrodes made from synthetic graphite have been rising strongly as a result of feedstock cost rises, increased competition and tightened product availability
April 27, 2022
 · 
Jon Stibbs
Graphite market page header image
Natural flake graphite market still affected by supply chain issues
The natural flake graphite market continued to face availability issues because of uncertainties created by factors such as China’s anti-pollution efforts, Covid-19 outbreaks and global logistics disruptions
April 1, 2022
 · 
Jon Stibbs
Products
Forecasts
Anticipate global influences on commodity prices, supply and demand
November 12, 2021
Prices
A trusted reflection of commodity markets, even at their most volatile
November 12, 2021
News and market analysis
When the commodity markets move, we move
November 18, 2021

Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
