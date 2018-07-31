Shortages last year of the ultra-high-performance graphite electrodes used by EAF-based steelmakers and some non-ferrous metal producers rapidly pushed up their price; Metal Bulletin asks Hidehito Takahashi, managing corporate officer of Showa Denko K.K. and general manager of the Carbon Division, about the market’s global dynamics and future.
Fastmarkets’ graphite electrodes launch illuminates rising offer prices amid limited availability, according to market participants
Definitive anti-dumping duties imposed by the European Commission (EC) on China-origin graphite electrodes could lead to a shift in patterns of demand. But the outlook will probably remain uncertain until the final duties are decided in April this year, sources said
China’s decarbonization drive could result in increased demand for graphite electrodes amid the global trend toward more steelmaking based on electric-arc furnaces (EAFs), although supply risks may continue in the near term against a backdrop of energy controls, sources have told Fastmarkets
The graphite electrodes used in electric-arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking have changed from being a commodity to a strategic material, with prices surging last year amid drastic changes in market conditions, an industry conference has heard.
China’s graphite electrode prices ticked up in the fortnight to Wednesday February 16 on needle coke prices that have risen continuously over the past couple of months, as well as high graphitization costs due to restrained capacity with competition from the anode sector, market sources have said
The Indian government is to impose a 20% export duty on graphite electrodes from April 1, according to the International Rebar Producers & Exporters Association (Irepas).
Fastmarkets will launch two price assessments for high power (HP) and ultra high power (UHP) graphite electrodes on Wednesday January 19