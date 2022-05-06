Biofuels capacity and feedstock update as reported by the EIA

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released the February edition of the Monthly Biofuels Capacity and Feedstocks.

The report showed 21.123 billion gallons of operable biofuel capacity during the month.

The Petroleum Supply Monthly report, also released on the same date, disclosed refinery and blender net inputs of renewable fuel to be 25.888 million barrels. US inputs of renewable fuel were 62 percent of capacity.

The 21.123 billion gallons of US biofuel capacity is separated into three segments. Fuel alcohol capacity is 17.423 billion gallons, biodiesel capacity is pegged at 2.232 billion gallons, and other biofuels (renewable diesel, renewable heating oil, renewable jet fuel, renewable naphtha, renewable gasoline, and other renewable fuels) capacity is 1,468 million gallons.

Total capacity climbed by 11 million gallons to 21.123 billion gallons. A 24-million-gallon increase in ethanol capacity was partially offset by an 11 million gallons reduction in biodiesel capacity. The use of fats oils and greases as feedstock was down 14 percent from January but 38 percent over year-ago levels. The use of vegetable oils as feedstock fell 16 percent from January but was 17 percent higher year on year.

According to the EIA, corn was the most used feedstock at 22.740 billion pounds. Outside of ethanol production, soybean oil was the second most widely used feedstock at 741 million pounds, followed by yellow grease at 306 million pounds, corn oil at 188 million pounds, tallow at 130 million pounds, other recyclables of 59 million pounds, white grease at 38 million pounds, and poultry grease of 13 million pounds. There was undisclosed amounts of canola oil, yard and food waste, and other biofuel feedstocks.

Biofuel ending stocks totaled 33.9 million barrels, 892 thousand barrels above January ending stocks and at a two-year high. Ethanol ending stocks were 26.5 million barrels, up 717 thousand barrels from January. Biodiesel ending stocks climbed 58 thousand barrels to 4.4 million barrels, while renewable diesel ending stocks closed out February 38 thousand barrels higher at 2.7 million.

