Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Black mass payables in Asia rise amid firmer battery raw material markets

Asian spot payables for black mass, formed from recycled nickel cobalt manganese (NCM)-lithium-ion batteries, have risen over the last seven days amid a warmer battery raw materials complex, sources told Fastmarkets on Wednesday June 7

June 8, 2023
By Lee Allen
Battery materialsBlack massRecyclingElectric vehicles

Lithium prices continue to modestly recover in China aided by increased downstream demand, while there has also been a recent increase in the payables for key intermediary materials such as nickel mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) and cobalt hydroxide.

This environment led to a rise in black mass payables heard this week in key markets such as China, South Korea and North America. Near-term increases were widely predicted by market participants last week, reported by Fastmarkets.

“For the Asian market, the price of lithium has slightly rebounded upward and the demand for black mass has also increased a little bit, affecting the price of black mass,” according to a South Korean recycler source.

A second Korean recycler source similarly noted that black mass prices are expected to rise in line with the higher lithium prices.

“A few companies in South Korea which buy black mass and are able to extract metal sulfate are ramping up their operations now,” according to a Chinese battery materials producer source.

“Both cobalt and nickel refining feed spot prices are getting stronger in China, under expectations of better [battery raw material] business in the second half of 2023,” a second Chinese battery materials producer source said. To illustrate his point, he noted that mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) tolling fees have recently reduced, which is reducing the discounts applied to nickel and cobalt metal salts in the country.

Fastmarkets’ assessments of the black mass, NCM/NCA, payable indicator, cobalt, cif South Korea, % payable Fastmarkets’ standard-grade cobalt price (low-end) and the black mass, NCM/NCA, payable indicator, nickel, cif South Korea, % payable LME Nickel cash official price were both 65-72% on Wednesday, up week on week by 4 percentage points from 61-68%.

Bids for nickel, cobalt, manganese (NCM) black mass with around 3-4% lithium remained around 60-65% CIF South Korea for cobalt and nickel this week, with the value of lithium included, according to a Korean trading source, but he said that workable prices after negotiation would now be around 65-70% CIF South Korea after the recent increases in black mass offers and key battery raw materials markets.

Other market sources said that payables would need to be higher to conclude deals, with one Europe-trading source pointing out that offer prices into Southeast Asia for NCM black mass with 3-4% lithium content are now prevailing at around 75%. Deals were being limited further by some sellers holding back material and waiting for higher payables, he added.

An offer for United States-origin NCM black mass was heard at 70% delivered basis for nickel and cobalt this week, according to a buyer in the region.

Want more insights and forecasts for the battery recycling market?

Keep up to date with global market insights and predictions for the battery recycling market with the Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Recycling Outlook.

What to read next
HotterThumb_Lithium_490x275.png.png
Automakers overhauling approach to battery supply chains, Livent exec says | Hotter Commodities
The chief strategy officer for US-based lithium chemicals producer, Livent, says automotive manufacturers are overhauling their approach to the battery supply chain, including the way they view and price raw materials like lithium
June 8, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Nickel briquette
European nickel premiums at impasse over weak demand and tight supply
Refined nickel premiums in Europe are at an impasse while participants weigh weak stainless steel demand with tight supply in the region, Fastmarkets understands
June 7, 2023
 · 
Callum Perry
electric car
East Asian lithium carbonate prices surge on Chinese strength
East Asian battery-grade lithium carbonate prices surged on Tuesday June 6, spurred on by the ongoing rally in the Chinese domestic market and catching up with battery grade lithium hydroxide prices
June 7, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
Graphite market page header image
China’s flake and spherical graphite prices fall further as European flake market rises
The markets for large flake and flake fines graphite products, on an FOB China basis, all dropped amid slow demand and a depreciation in the Chinese yuan in the week to Thursday June 1, although there were indications of a possible recovery in the CIF Europe market
June 6, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
electric car model charging
Key takeaways from China li-ion Battery Recycling Week 2023
The outlook of the global electric vehicle (EV) market, the importance of battery recycling and challenges in battery value chains were among the key topics discussed at the China International Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Week held in Shanghai on May 15-19
June 6, 2023
 · 
Tianran Zhao
electric vehicle speeds through street
Albemarle guest blog: Sustainable lithium extraction for a green energy transition
Ellen Lenny-Pessagno, global vice president for external affairs and sustainability for Albemarle Energy Storage, joins us for a guest blog ahead of giving her insights on a sustainable future ahead of the Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials event in Las Vegas on June 20-22
June 5, 2023
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed