Contact Us Login

Become a customer
ifa-analyst-poll-chart-1-12-11-2020.jpg
INTL FERRO-ALLOYS CONF: Global stimulus efforts, green policies key to growth - Fastmarkets analysts
In the closing session of this year’s International Ferroalloys, which was held virtually November 9-11, Fleur Ritzema, global minors, ores and alloys editor at Fastmarkets, and Fastmarkets’ analysts Amy Bennett and Robert Cartman summed up the key market drivers for the rest of 2020 and beyond.
November 12, 2020 04:45 PM
 · 
Jon Stibbs
Soaring freight costs disrupting metals, minerals trade
Fast-rising costs for container freight on a number of major shipping routes are causing disruption in trade flows for minerals and metals alike, sources told Fastmarkets on Thursday November 12.
November 12, 2020 02:50 PM
 · 
Davide Ghilotti
LITHIUM CONF: Trading volumes have reached ‘critical mass’ to support lithium futures contract – LME
The lithium market has grown to a stage where it can support a futures contract, especially in the context of significant price moves in recent years and forecasts of further growth, Robin Martin, head of market development at the London Metal Exchange, said during a Fastmarkets conference on Monday October 26.
October 26, 2020 04:50 PM
 · 
Charlotte Radford
PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to manganese ore 44% Mn index specifications
Fastmarkets has amended the specifications for its manganese ore 44% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu index.
December 18, 2020 09:58 AM
 · 
Jon Stibbs
RESEARCH: Ferro-alloy prices poised for strong finish to year, further strength in Q1 2021
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
December 01, 2020 08:05 PM
 · 
Amy Bennett
FOCUS: What are the differences in manganese ore ‘frozen stocks’ between 2020, 2019?
The rapid and significant falls in manganese ore prices in 2019 and 2020 have created “frozen stocks,” which are believed to have acted as a buffer for the ore market while also demonstrating some different characteristics over both years, sources told Fastmarkets.
December 31, 2020 04:00 AM
 · 
Amy Lv
Assmang follows Transnet in declaring force majeure
South African manganese miner Assmang has declared force majeure on some shipments after state transport provider Transnet issued the same notice last week.
February 02, 2021 10:40 AM
 · 
Janie Davies
Spodumene prices continue rally amid tight availability, robust demand and an emerging spot market
The spodumene import price in China has been skyrocketing since the beginning of 2021 following a pickup in customer inquiries and tight availability of the raw material since Altura Mining’s assets were taken off the market.
April 16, 2021 01:37 PM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
RESEARCH: Ferro-alloy prices forecast to remain elevated through Q2 2021 on supply shortfall and rising demand
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
April 07, 2021 09:27 PM
 · 
Amy Bennett
Macroeconomics
FOCUS: Russian steel export tax could create billet boom in Asia
The likely introduction of an export tax on Russian semi-finished steel products could cause tight supplies and a jump in prices for steel billet in Asia over the second half of 2021, sources told Fastmarkets on Friday June 25.
June 25, 2021 12:25 AM
 · 
Lee Allen
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed