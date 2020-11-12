INTL FERRO-ALLOYS CONF: Global stimulus efforts, green policies key to growth - Fastmarkets analysts
In the closing session of this year’s International Ferroalloys, which was held virtually November 9-11, Fleur Ritzema, global minors, ores and alloys editor at Fastmarkets, and Fastmarkets’ analysts Amy Bennett and Robert Cartman summed up the key market drivers for the rest of 2020 and beyond.
Fast-rising costs for container freight on a number of major shipping routes are causing disruption in trade flows for minerals and metals alike, sources told Fastmarkets on Thursday November 12.
LITHIUM CONF: Trading volumes have reached ‘critical mass’ to support lithium futures contract – LME
The lithium market has grown to a stage where it can support a futures contract, especially in the context of significant price moves in recent years and forecasts of further growth, Robin Martin, head of market development at the London Metal Exchange, said during a Fastmarkets conference on Monday October 26.
Fastmarkets has amended the specifications for its manganese ore 44% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu index.
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
The rapid and significant falls in manganese ore prices in 2019 and 2020 have created “frozen stocks,” which are believed to have acted as a buffer for the ore market while also demonstrating some different characteristics over both years, sources told Fastmarkets.
South African manganese miner Assmang has declared force majeure on some shipments after state transport provider Transnet issued the same notice last week.
The spodumene import price in China has been skyrocketing since the beginning of 2021 following a pickup in customer inquiries and tight availability of the raw material since Altura Mining’s assets were taken off the market.
RESEARCH: Ferro-alloy prices forecast to remain elevated through Q2 2021 on supply shortfall and rising demand
The likely introduction of an export tax on Russian semi-finished steel products could cause tight supplies and a jump in prices for steel billet in Asia over the second half of 2021, sources told Fastmarkets on Friday June 25.