Fastmarkets AgriCensus editorial director Tim Worledge explores the opportunities and challenges facing the sustainable aviation fuel market in a post-pandemic world.
Fastmarkets, the global commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the successful completion of a second external assurance review of its Helsinki-based pulp and paper pricing unit Fastmarkets FOEX.
Box demand and low supply drive all RCP prices higher for third month in a row.
Producers actions to reduce losses raise raw material costs, the market now braces for Q4 hikes
Fastmarkets, the global commodity price reporting agency, and NOREXECO ASA, the international pulp and paper exchange, today announced that the exchange will launch two new cash-settled China pulp futures contracts on June 1 based on Fastmarkets RISI’s NBSK CIF China assessment and Fastmarkets FOEX’ PIX China BHKP Net index.
Volatility in global pulp markets has increased over the past 20 years, never more so than in 2021. Find out what’s driving price and creating volatility, and what role pulp futures trading played in the recent price rally.
Producers have announced aggressive plans for more than 30 million tonnes of pulp capacity
With China’s pulp import market remaining at a standstill and the bleached softwood kraft (BSK) pulp futures market continuing to slump, prices for the two newly-launched China pulp futures contracts on Oslo-based Norexeco dipped slightly at the front end.
We are on track to reach twenty-times the size of the physical pulp market now on the SHFE alone. Matt Graves, SVP, Fastmarkets