Plane at sunset on tarmac
Is growth of sustainable aviation fuel in the market set to soar?
Fastmarkets AgriCensus editorial director Tim Worledge explores the opportunities and challenges facing the sustainable aviation fuel market in a post-pandemic world.
July 16, 2021 02:34 PM
 · 
Timothy Worledge
Fastmarkets successfully completes second IOSCO assurance review for its FOEX PIX pulp and paper pricing division
Fastmarkets, the global commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the successful completion of a second external assurance review of its Helsinki-based pulp and paper pricing unit Fastmarkets FOEX.
April 14, 2021 09:53 PM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
august-2021-ppi-news-us-recovered-paper-national-averages.png
US OCC prices hit a four-year high
Box demand and low supply drive all RCP prices higher for third month in a row.
August 11, 2021 09:56 AM
supercalendered-sc-and-lightweight-coated-lwc-paper-prices-cmsflow-570px-1.png
European magazine paper prices increase sharply
Producers actions to reduce losses raise raw material costs, the market now braces for Q4 hikes
August 26, 2021 04:39 PM
NOREXECO to launch new China pulp futures contracts based on Fastmarkets prices on June 1
Fastmarkets, the global commodity price reporting agency, and NOREXECO ASA, the international pulp and paper exchange, today announced that the exchange will launch two new cash-settled China pulp futures contracts on June 1 based on Fastmarkets RISI’s NBSK CIF China assessment and Fastmarkets FOEX’ PIX China BHKP Net index.
April 29, 2021 08:30 PM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
pulp-20-year-price-trend-12-05-2021.jpg
Pulp price volatility: Seven things you need to know
Volatility in global pulp markets has increased over the past 20 years, never more so than in 2021. Find out what’s driving price and creating volatility, and what role pulp futures trading played in the recent price rally.
May 13, 2021 02:39 PM
NOREXECO launches China softwood and hardwood pulp futures based on Fastmarkets prices
NOREXECO ASA, the international pulp and paper exchange, launched two cash-settled China pulp futures contracts on June 1 based on Fastmarkets’ prices to meet growing demand for hedging in the international pulp market.
June 01, 2021 07:00 AM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
Paper roll close-up
China policies are driving a wood pulp expansion frenzy
Producers have announced aggressive plans for more than 30 million tonnes of pulp capacity
September 16, 2021 02:03 PM
Prices for new China pulp futures contracts on Norexeco down slightly
With China’s pulp import market remaining at a standstill and the bleached softwood kraft (BSK) pulp futures market continuing to slump, prices for the two newly-launched China pulp futures contracts on Oslo-based Norexeco dipped slightly at the front end.
June 07, 2021 09:30 AM
Pulp mill
What the iron ore market can teach you about pulp futures
We are on track to reach twenty-times the size of the physical pulp market now on the SHFE alone. Matt Graves, SVP, Fastmarkets
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
