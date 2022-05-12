Contact Us Login

Nickel

Keep track of nickel’s market movements as a dynamic and critical battery raw material

As a critical component in the battery technology used for electric vehicles (EV), nickel demand and supply growth have created a volatile market. Uncertainties about the near-term supply-demand balance for the metal have created this volatility, but the long-term outlook is strong.

As well as EV batteries, about 70% of global production is for stainless steel – particularly in China. End-use markets for stainless steel are strong, including construction and automotive, as well as appliances and flatware. Our news, prices and analysis will give you in-depth insights into the nickel market and its role in the energy transition.

What’s happening in the nickel market?

Get the latest nickel news and analysis from our team of expert price reporters.

aerial view of trucks in traffic lanes
‘Extreme’ trucking tightness in Europe underpins elevated base metals premiums
Availability and the costs of trucking are now starting to significantly impact the flow of material in continental Europe, putting pressures on supply chains and keeping base metals premiums elevated, participants have told Fastmarkets
May 12, 2022
 · 
Callum Perry
businessman_dominoes_risk-management
US nickel cathode premiums tumble amid weaker LME prices
Nickel cathode premiums in the United States declined amid weaker prices of the metal on the London Metal Exchange in the week to Tuesday May 10, while spot trading activity was also low in Europe and China
May 11, 2022
 · 
Yingchi Yang
Electric Car
Risk outlook for battery raw materials: price dynamics, supply/demand imbalance and demand destruction
Surging prices for battery raw materials including lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite, and the supply/demand imbalance from the lack of investment extraction and production were key topics from our recent risk outlook webinar
May 10, 2022
Products
Forecasts
Anticipate global influences on commodity prices, supply and demand
November 12, 2021
Prices
A trusted reflection of commodity markets, even at their most volatile
November 12, 2021
News and market analysis
When the commodity markets move, we move
November 18, 2021

Featured event
Lithium Supply & Battery Raw Materials 2022
June 27-29, 2022
Join 500 decision-makers from the battery raw materials supply chain
Lithium 2022
Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
