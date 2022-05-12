As a critical component in the battery technology used for electric vehicles (EV), nickel demand and supply growth have created a volatile market. Uncertainties about the near-term supply-demand balance for the metal have created this volatility, but the long-term outlook is strong.

As well as EV batteries, about 70% of global production is for stainless steel – particularly in China. End-use markets for stainless steel are strong, including construction and automotive, as well as appliances and flatware. Our news, prices and analysis will give you in-depth insights into the nickel market and its role in the energy transition.