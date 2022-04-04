Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Manganese

Playing an essential role in building global infrastructure

Manganese is not only an essential alloy in converting iron into steel, but also plays a crucial role in the longevity, energy and performance of the batteries produced to power electric vehicles (EV). Logistical restrictions from Covid-19 had a significant impact on the manganese flake market, particularly during strict periods of lockdown in China. Almost 97% of total manganese flake production worldwide comes from China, and so we saw material tightness during this period.

Our team of price reporters, analysts and editorial experts provide prices, news and analysis across the metals and mining market, including coverage of manganese metal and flake.

What’s happening in the manganese market?

Get the latest manganese news and analysis from our team of expert price reporters.

Manganese ore rock up close
Overlooked battery material manganese sulfate could experience supply deficit in next ten years
An industry expert has warned that in the next ten years demand for high-purity manganese is likely to exceed supply unless more attention is paid to the battery-grade metal
April 4, 2022
 · 
Cristina Belda
Manganese ore, used in the manufacture of metal alloys
Uncertainty for manganese market participants amid China’s Covid-19 woes
The latest coronavirus-linked lockdowns in China have instilled an air of bearishness in the manganese ore markets, with a month-long price rally being capped by looming concerns over downstream demand
April 1, 2022
 · 
Jon Stibbs
Manganese sub market page header image
Chinese manganese ore markets retreat with sentiment dented by Covid-19 lockdowns
The market for both grades of manganese ore softened during the week to Friday March 25, with port prices falling and concerns over demand following Covid-related lockdowns in some major steel-producing areas, including Tangshan
March 30, 2022
 · 
Jon Stibbs
Load More
How can we help?
Products
Forecasts
Anticipate global influences on commodity prices, supply and demand
November 12, 2021
Prices
A trusted reflection of commodity markets, even at their most volatile
November 12, 2021
News and market analysis
When the commodity markets move, we move
November 18, 2021

View our products
Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
Talk to us

Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.

Speak to our team

Get fresh insights

Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.

Explore now

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed