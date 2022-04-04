Manganese is not only an essential alloy in converting iron into steel, but also plays a crucial role in the longevity, energy and performance of the batteries produced to power electric vehicles (EV). Logistical restrictions from Covid-19 had a significant impact on the manganese flake market, particularly during strict periods of lockdown in China. Almost 97% of total manganese flake production worldwide comes from China, and so we saw material tightness during this period.

Our team of price reporters, analysts and editorial experts provide prices, news and analysis across the metals and mining market, including coverage of manganese metal and flake.