Graphite

News, price and analysis of the innovative world of synthetic and natural graphite

Exponential growth from the electric vehicle (EV) sector has propelled the industry’s graphite requirements and creating challenges for the graphite sector. Various lithium-ion batteries – from LFP cathodes to NCM cathodes – are all utilizing graphite anodes. Awareness and incorporation of stricter ESG policies are developing within the graphic industry, particularly in China.

We cover the advantages and disadvantages of synthetic graphite versus natural graphite, and also provide prices, forecasts and insights into the supply-demand balance.

What’s happening in the graphite market?

Get the latest graphite news and analysis from our team of expert price reporters.

Graphite ore in mine
Graphite electrode prices in China edged upward on rising needle coke costs
China’s graphite electrode prices ticked up in the fortnight to Wednesday February 16 on needle coke prices that have risen continuously over the past couple of months, as well as high graphitization costs due to restrained capacity with competition from the anode sector, market sources have said
February 23, 2022
Jon Stibbs
Graphite ore in mine
Demand patterns may shift with EU anti-dumping duties on Chinese graphite electrodes
Definitive anti-dumping duties imposed by the European Commission (EC) on China-origin graphite electrodes could lead to a shift in patterns of demand. But the outlook will probably remain uncertain until the final duties are decided in April this year, sources said
February 23, 2022
Jon Stibbs
electric vehicle charging in the street
Graphite demand from EV battery sector forecast to rise over 35% in 2022
The supply-demand balance has been updated based on our expectations for growth from the EV battery sector
February 8, 2022
Amy Bennett
