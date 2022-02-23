News, price and analysis of the innovative world of synthetic and natural graphite

Exponential growth from the electric vehicle (EV) sector has propelled the industry’s graphite requirements and creating challenges for the graphite sector. Various lithium-ion batteries – from LFP cathodes to NCM cathodes – are all utilizing graphite anodes. Awareness and incorporation of stricter ESG policies are developing within the graphic industry, particularly in China.

We cover the advantages and disadvantages of synthetic graphite versus natural graphite, and also provide prices, forecasts and insights into the supply-demand balance.