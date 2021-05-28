The Russian agriculture ministry has revealed details of its new floating tax for agriculture exports that will cover the upcoming...
The World Trade Organization established two expert panels late last week to review complaints around ChinaвЂ™s imposition of...
With so much uncertainty regarding the macro environment for steel consumption and prospects for tepid demand growth, US and Canadian mills are vying for a bigger piece of the pie - and using different strategies.
Steel service centers and other processors are finding surprising opportunities during the Covid-19 pandemic, and 2021 demand appears poised to exceed expectations for metals consumption, panelists said at Fastmarkets’ 2020 Steel Success Strategies Online conference this week.
Mammoth steel-scrap margins and high-grade premiums prevalent in recent months are likely to persist in the short term but should fall away by the end of the year, panelists at the ferrous session of this week’s Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) Convention said.
Automotive producers are likely to be the first downstream sector to shift toward using “green steel,” Saudi Arabian steel producer Sulb Co’s chief executive Ravi Singh told delegates at the Singapore Steel Forum 2021 on Wednesday July 14.
Fastmarkets has plotted the locations of the continuing and proposed projects for the decarbonization of the European steel sector.
Russia’s agriculture ministry has announced it will increase the export duty on wheat and corn once again, but leave barley...
The electric vehicle (EV) and autonomous vehicle (AV) markets will have a large impact on the automotive industry and there are technological advances happening in steel that could contribute to this auto evolution, according to a panel discussion during the Steel Success Strategies 2020 virtual conference this week.
Lithium spot prices are starting to change direction upward but it will take time for a rebound across the whole lithium complex, Fastmarkets head of battery raw materials research and base metals William Adams during a panel discussion at the Lithium Supply & Markets conference on Monday October 26.