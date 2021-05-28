Contact Us Login

Russia publishes new export taxes for wheat, corn and barley
The Russian agriculture ministry has revealed details of its new floating tax for agriculture exports that will cover the upcoming...
May 28, 2021 02:18 PM
 · 
Masha Belikova
WTO to review EU-Malaysia palm, China-Australia barley cases
The World Trade Organization established two expert panels late last week to review complaints around ChinaвЂ™s imposition of...
June 01, 2021 11:59 AM
 · 
Timothy Worledge
SSS 2020: Mills eye different growth strategies
With so much uncertainty regarding the macro environment for steel consumption and prospects for tepid demand growth, US and Canadian mills are vying for a bigger piece of the pie - and using different strategies.
October 27, 2020 03:52 PM
 · 
Dominick Yanchunas
SSS 2020: Processors anticipate demand surge in 2021
Steel service centers and other processors are finding surprising opportunities during the Covid-19 pandemic, and 2021 demand appears poised to exceed expectations for metals consumption, panelists said at Fastmarkets’ 2020 Steel Success Strategies Online conference this week.
October 27, 2020 08:55 PM
 · 
Dominick Yanchunas
BIR 2021: Steelmaking margins, prime scrap premiums to remain high in short term
Mammoth steel-scrap margins and high-grade premiums prevalent in recent months are likely to persist in the short term but should fall away by the end of the year, panelists at the ferrous session of this week’s Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) Convention said.
June 04, 2021 06:32 AM
 · 
Lee Allen
GreenSteel Hero_400x225.jpg
SSF 2021: Automotive producers likely to lead the drive to ‘green steel’
Automotive producers are likely to be the first downstream sector to shift toward using “green steel,” Saudi Arabian steel producer Sulb Co’s chief executive Ravi Singh told delegates at the Singapore Steel Forum 2021 on Wednesday July 14.
July 14, 2021 10:24 AM
 · 
Paul Lim
looking up view of panoramic modern city skyline with blue sky and green tree in shinjuku, tokyo, japan
MAP: Green steel hotspots spread across Europe
Fastmarkets has plotted the locations of the continuing and proposed projects for the decarbonization of the European steel sector.
August 26, 2021 08:00 AM
 · 
Carrie Bone
Russia’s ministry again increases wheat, corn export taxes
Russia’s agriculture ministry has announced it will increase the export duty on wheat and corn once again, but leave barley...
June 25, 2021 09:32 AM
 · 
Masha Belikova
SSS 2020: Five things learned from the EV/AV markets
The electric vehicle (EV) and autonomous vehicle (AV) markets will have a large impact on the automotive industry and there are technological advances happening in steel that could contribute to this auto evolution, according to a panel discussion during the Steel Success Strategies 2020 virtual conference this week.
October 26, 2020 09:49 PM
 · 
Elizabeth Ramanand
LITHIUM CONF: Prices at inflection point, says Fastmarkets’ Adams
Lithium spot prices are starting to change direction upward but it will take time for a rebound across the whole lithium complex, Fastmarkets head of battery raw materials research and base metals William Adams during a panel discussion at the Lithium Supply & Markets conference on Monday October 26.
October 26, 2020 04:00 PM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
