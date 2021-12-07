Pulp
Global market pulp demand has nearly doubled over the past decade, driven by a strong appetite for paper packaging. Now the market is entering choppier waters. Pulp prices are more volatile than ever, sometimes matching the volatility of highly traded commodities such as copper and iron ore.
China accounts for about a third of that global demand, making it the largest consumer of pulp in the world. The China pulp market is crucial to watch no matter where you are. Pulp trade has exploded. Trade on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) is more than 20 times that of the physical market.
Understand the dynamics of regional and global markets that drive your price. Stay ahead of market changes with reliable news, reports and forecasts.
Get global and regional coverage on key market players, trends and price fluctuations in the pulp industry. Not only will you get the news, but you will also understand the context around price developments, capacity and market disruptions in these markets.
|Market description
|Source
|Status
|PIX Pulp China BHKP Net
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Pulp BHKP EUR
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Pulp BHKP USD
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Pulp China NBSK Net
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX US NBSK
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX NBSK US Net Change
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Pulp NBSK EUR
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Pulp NBSK USD
|FOEX
|Active
|Bleached Hardwood Kraft, Eucalyptus, Latin America
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Hardwood Kraft, Eucalyptus, Brazil
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Hardwood Kraft, Eucalyptus, Europe
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Hardwood Kraft, Northern mixed, Europe
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Hardwood Kraft, Southern mixed, Europe
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Hardwood Kraft, Birch, Europe
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Hardwood Kraft - Eucalyptus, from Brazil
|RISI
|Active
|Northern and Southern Mixed BHK, US East
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Hardwood Kraft (spot), delivered US East
|RISI
|Active
|Eucalyptus (imports, contract price)
|RISI
|Active
|Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft, mixed (imports, contract)
|RISI
|Active
|Southern Mixed Hardwood Kraft (imports, contract price)
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Hardwood Kraft, Acacia, from Indonesia (net price)
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Chemi-Thermomechanical Pulp, Aspen (imports, contract price)
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Hardwood Kraft, imports from Russia (net price)
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Hardwood Kraft, Eucalyptus, imports from South America (net price)
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Hardwood Kraft (domestic, net price)
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Hardwood Kraft, from Russia (domestic, net price)
|RISI
|Active
|Eucalyptus (domestic, net price)
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Chemi-Thermomechanical Pulp, Blended (imports, net price)
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Chemi-Thermomechanical Pulp, Spruce (imports, contract price)
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Chemi-Thermomechanical Pulp, Hardwood, imports
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Chemi-Thermomechanical Pulp, Softwood, imports
|RISI
|Active
|Chinese Bagasse (domestic, net price)
|RISI
|Active
|Chinese Bamboo (domestic, net price)
|RISI
|Active
|Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft, Europe
|RISI
|Active
|Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft, Europe
|RISI
|Active
|Fluff, Europe
|RISI
|Active
|Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (Canada)
|RISI
|Active
|Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft, from US
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached softwood kraft (Canadian/US)
|RISI
|Active
|Fluff (US southern kraft, untreated softwood rolls), delivered US East
|RISI
|Active
|Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (Canadian), CIF Japan
|RISI
|Active
|Northern bleached softwood kraft (Canadian), CIF Korea
|RISI
|Active
|Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (spot), delivered US East
|RISI
|Active
|Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft (spot), delivered US East
|RISI
|Active
|
Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft, from N.America and Scandinavia (imports, contract price)
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Softwood Kraft, Radiata pine, from Chile (contract price)
|RISI
|Active
|Softwood Kraft, imports from Chile/N.America (contract, net price)
|RISI
|Active
|Southern Pine, imports from US (contract price)
|RISI
|Active
|Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft, imports from N.America and Scandinavia
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Softwood Kraft, imports from Russia (net price)
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Softwood Kraft, Radiata Pine, Imports from Chile (net price)
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached Softwood Kraft, imports from Chile/N.America (net price)
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached Softwood Kraft, imports from Russia (net price)
|RISI
|Active
|Unbleached Softwood Kraft, from Chile/N.America (domestic price)
|RISI
|Active
|Bleached Softwood Kraft, from Russia (domestic, net price)
|RISI
|Active
|Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft, from North America (domestic, net price)
|RISI
|Active
|Radiata Pine (domestic, net price)
|RISI
|Active
|Fluff (US southern kraft, untreated softwood rolls), net, CIF China
|RISI
|Active
|BHK, Bratsk, Liaonig, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Bratsk, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Aracruz, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Suzano, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, CMPC, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Arauco, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, MDP, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Alpac, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Indonesia acacia, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Aracruz, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Suzano, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, CMPC, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Arauco, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, MDP, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Indonesia acacia, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Klabin, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Aracruz, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Suzano, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, CMPC, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Arauco, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, MDP, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Alpac, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Indonesia acacia, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Klabin, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Aracruz, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Suzano, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, CMPC, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Arauco, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, MDP, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Indonesia acacia, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic BHK, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BHK, Indonesian BHK, China main port, USD/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BCTMP, Quesnel, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BCTMP, Taylor, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BCTMP, Quesnel, Jiangsu Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BCTMP, Taylor, Jiangsu Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BCTMP, Quesnel, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BCTMP, Taylor, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic BCTMP, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Bagasse Pulp, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Bamboo Pulp, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Reed Pulp, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Ust-Ilimsk, Liaoning, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Bratsk, Liaoning, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Ust-Ilimsk, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Bratsk, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Arauco, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Ust-Ilimsk, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Arauco, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Northwood, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Cariboo, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Celgar, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, CKBC, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, CKHFI, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Harmac, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Ust-Ilimsk, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Arauco, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Nothwood, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Cariboo, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Celgar, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, CKBC, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, CKHFI, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Harmac, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, SBSK, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Ust-Ilimsk, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Arauco, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Nothwood, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Cariboo, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Celgar, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, CKBC, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, CKHFI, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, Harmac, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|BSK, SBSK, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|USK, Arauco, Shandong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|USK, Arauco, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|USK, Ust-Ilimsk, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|USK, Arauco, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|USK, Ust-Ilimsk, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic BSK, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
|Domestic USK, RMB/tonne
|
UM Paper
|Active
Navigate the paper market with confidence when you tap into 30+ years of expertise.
Join pulp, paper and packaging experts and executives from around the globe. This conference offers grade and region-specific market intelligence. Our events are uniquely positioned to provide you with expert forecasting, CEO panels, and sustainability and innovation presentations. Connect with new and existing contacts across the supply chain.
Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.
Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.