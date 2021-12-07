Contact Us Login

Pulp

Pulp is the foundation of many paper and packaging products.

Global market pulp demand has nearly doubled over the past decade, driven by a strong appetite for paper packaging. Now the market is entering choppier waters. Pulp prices are more volatile than ever, sometimes matching the volatility of highly traded commodities such as copper and iron ore.

China accounts for about a third of that global demand, making it the largest consumer of pulp in the world. The China pulp market is crucial to watch no matter where you are. Pulp trade has exploded. Trade on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) is more than 20 times that of the physical market.

Understand the dynamics of regional and global markets that drive your price. Stay ahead of market changes with reliable news, reports and forecasts.

Latest pulp market insights

Get global and regional coverage on key market players, trends and price fluctuations in the pulp industry. Not only will you get the news, but you will also understand the context around price developments, capacity and market disruptions in these markets.

Corrugated cardboard pallets in the generic warehouse
Packaging
North American box demand still strong as cost, supply-chain pressures seem to worsen
Industry executives say its a ‘war’ for top talent workers
December 07, 2021 03:27 PM
 · 
Gregory Rudder
Pulp mill
What the iron ore market can teach you about pulp futures
We are on track to reach twenty-times the size of the physical pulp market now on the SHFE alone. Matt Graves, SVP, Fastmarkets
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
Paper roll close-up
China policies are driving a wood pulp expansion frenzy
Producers have announced aggressive plans for more than 30 million tonnes of pulp capacity
September 16, 2021 02:03 PM
Mark Sutton named North American CEO of the Year
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), has announced that Mark Sutton, CEO of International Paper, has been named the 2021 North American CEO of the Year.?
September 15, 2021 11:00 AM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
supercalendered-sc-and-lightweight-coated-lwc-paper-prices-cmsflow-570px-1.png
European magazine paper prices increase sharply
Producers actions to reduce losses raise raw material costs, the market now braces for Q4 hikes
August 26, 2021 04:39 PM
august-2021-ppi-news-us-recovered-paper-national-averages.png
US OCC prices hit a four-year high
Box demand and low supply drive all RCP prices higher for third month in a row.
August 11, 2021 09:56 AM

Pulp price data
Get price indices on all major pulp grades. We deliver price reports for over 80 sub-grades and products for the North American, European, Asian, and Latin American markets.
Market description Source Status  
PIX Pulp China BHKP Net FOEX Active  
PIX Pulp BHKP EUR FOEX Active  
PIX Pulp BHKP USD FOEX Active  
PIX Pulp China NBSK Net FOEX Active  
PIX US NBSK FOEX Active  
PIX NBSK US Net Change FOEX Active  
PIX Pulp NBSK EUR FOEX Active  
PIX Pulp NBSK USD FOEX Active  
Bleached Hardwood Kraft, Eucalyptus, Latin America RISI Active  
Bleached Hardwood Kraft, Eucalyptus, Brazil RISI Active  
Bleached Hardwood Kraft, Eucalyptus, Europe RISI Active  
Bleached Hardwood Kraft, Northern mixed, Europe RISI Active  
Bleached Hardwood Kraft, Southern mixed, Europe RISI Active  
Bleached Hardwood Kraft, Birch, Europe RISI Active  
Bleached Hardwood Kraft - Eucalyptus, from Brazil RISI Active  
Northern and Southern Mixed BHK, US East RISI Active  
Bleached Hardwood Kraft (spot), delivered US East RISI Active  
Eucalyptus (imports, contract price) RISI Active  
Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft, mixed (imports, contract) RISI Active  
Southern Mixed Hardwood Kraft (imports, contract price) RISI Active  
Bleached Hardwood Kraft, Acacia, from Indonesia (net price) RISI Active  
Bleached Chemi-Thermomechanical Pulp, Aspen (imports, contract price) RISI Active  
Bleached Hardwood Kraft, imports from Russia (net price) RISI Active  
Bleached Hardwood Kraft, Eucalyptus, imports from South America (net price) RISI Active  
Bleached Hardwood Kraft (domestic, net price) RISI Active  
Bleached Hardwood Kraft, from Russia (domestic, net price) RISI Active  
Eucalyptus (domestic, net price) RISI Active  
Bleached Chemi-Thermomechanical Pulp, Blended (imports, net price) RISI Active  
Bleached Chemi-Thermomechanical Pulp, Spruce (imports, contract price) RISI Active  
Bleached Chemi-Thermomechanical Pulp, Hardwood, imports RISI Active  
Bleached Chemi-Thermomechanical Pulp, Softwood, imports RISI Active  
Chinese Bagasse (domestic, net price) RISI Active  
Chinese Bamboo (domestic, net price) RISI Active  
Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft, Europe RISI Active  
Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft, Europe RISI Active  
Fluff, Europe RISI Active  
Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (Canada) RISI Active  
Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft, from US RISI Active  
Unbleached softwood kraft (Canadian/US) RISI Active  
Fluff (US southern kraft, untreated softwood rolls), delivered US East RISI Active  
Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (Canadian), CIF Japan RISI Active  
Northern bleached softwood kraft (Canadian), CIF Korea RISI Active  
Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (spot), delivered US East RISI Active  
Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft (spot), delivered US East RISI Active  
Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft, from N.America and Scandinavia (imports, contract price)
 RISI Active  
Bleached Softwood Kraft, Radiata pine, from Chile (contract price) RISI Active  
Softwood Kraft, imports from Chile/N.America (contract, net price) RISI Active  
Southern Pine, imports from US (contract price) RISI Active  
Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft, imports from N.America and Scandinavia RISI Active  
Bleached Softwood Kraft, imports from Russia (net price) RISI Active  
Bleached Softwood Kraft, Radiata Pine, Imports from Chile (net price) RISI Active  
Unbleached Softwood Kraft, imports from Chile/N.America (net price) RISI Active  
Unbleached Softwood Kraft, imports from Russia (net price) RISI Active  
Unbleached Softwood Kraft, from Chile/N.America (domestic price) RISI Active  
Bleached Softwood Kraft, from Russia (domestic, net price) RISI Active  
Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft, from North America (domestic, net price) RISI Active  
Radiata Pine (domestic, net price) RISI Active  
Fluff (US southern kraft, untreated softwood rolls), net, CIF China RISI Active  
BHK, Bratsk, Liaonig, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Bratsk, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Aracruz, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Suzano, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, CMPC, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Arauco, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, MDP, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Alpac, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Indonesia acacia, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Aracruz, Shandong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Suzano, Shandong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, CMPC, Shandong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Arauco, Shandong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, MDP, Shandong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Indonesia acacia, Shandong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Klabin, Shandong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Aracruz, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Suzano, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, CMPC, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Arauco, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, MDP, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Alpac, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Indonesia acacia, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Klabin, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Aracruz, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Suzano, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, CMPC, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Arauco, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, MDP, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Indonesia acacia, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Domestic BHK, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BHK, Indonesian BHK, China main port, USD/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BCTMP, Quesnel, Shandong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BCTMP, Taylor, Shandong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BCTMP, Quesnel, Jiangsu Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BCTMP, Taylor, Jiangsu Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BCTMP, Quesnel, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BCTMP, Taylor, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Domestic BCTMP, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Bagasse Pulp, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Bamboo Pulp, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Reed Pulp, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Ust-Ilimsk, Liaoning, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Bratsk, Liaoning, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Ust-Ilimsk, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Bratsk, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Arauco, Beijing, Tianjin & Hebei, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Ust-Ilimsk, Shandong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Arauco, Shandong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Northwood, Shandong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Cariboo, Shandong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Celgar, Shandong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, CKBC, Shandong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, CKHFI, Shandong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Harmac, Shandong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Ust-Ilimsk, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Arauco, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Nothwood, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Cariboo, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Celgar, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, CKBC, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, CKHFI, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Harmac, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, SBSK, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Ust-Ilimsk, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Arauco, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Nothwood, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Cariboo, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Celgar, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, CKBC, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, CKHFI, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, Harmac, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
BSK, SBSK, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
USK, Arauco, Shandong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
USK, Arauco, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
USK, Ust-Ilimsk, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
USK, Arauco, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
USK, Ust-Ilimsk, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Domestic BSK, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  
Domestic USK, RMB/tonne
UM Paper
 Active  

Navigate the paper market with confidence when you tap into 30+ years of expertise.

Forest products prices
Unmatched price data on over 80 sub-grades across the market
November 17, 2021 11:20 PM
News and market analysis
Dependable reporting as it happens
November 17, 2021 10:50 PM
Forest products forecasts
Fastmarkets’ forecasts on all major forest products mean you can connect the dots between mills and markets.
November 12, 2021 04:36 PM
Consulting and special studies
Fastmarkets’ forecasts on all major forest products mean you can connect the dots between mills and markets.
November 15, 2021 05:55 PM
Cost benchmarking
A consistent and reliable basis for comparing the cost competitiveness of mills
November 17, 2021 09:31 PM
Fastmarkets events
RISI European Conference
March 8-10, 2021 | In person and digital event

Join pulp, paper and packaging experts and executives from around the globe. This conference offers grade and region-specific market intelligence. Our events are uniquely positioned to provide you with expert forecasting, CEO panels, and sustainability and innovation presentations. Connect with new and existing contacts across the supply chain.
media.png
Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
