Pulp is the foundation of many paper and packaging products.

Global market pulp demand has nearly doubled over the past decade, driven by a strong appetite for paper packaging. Now the market is entering choppier waters. Pulp prices are more volatile than ever, sometimes matching the volatility of highly traded commodities such as copper and iron ore.

China accounts for about a third of that global demand, making it the largest consumer of pulp in the world. The China pulp market is crucial to watch no matter where you are. Pulp trade has exploded. Trade on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) is more than 20 times that of the physical market.

Understand the dynamics of regional and global markets that drive your price. Stay ahead of market changes with reliable news, reports and forecasts.