Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the successful completion of an external assurance review of its NBSK CIF China assessment. This milestone confirms its alignment to the standards defined by the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO) within the Principles for Oil Price Reporting Agencies.
With China’s pulp import market remaining at a standstill and the bleached softwood kraft (BSK) pulp futures market continuing to slump, prices for the two newly-launched China pulp futures contracts on Oslo-based Norexeco dipped slightly at the front end.
Fastmarkets, the global commodity price reporting agency, and NOREXECO ASA, the international pulp and paper exchange, today announced that the exchange will launch two new cash-settled China pulp futures contracts on June 1 based on Fastmarkets RISI’s NBSK CIF China assessment and Fastmarkets FOEX’ PIX China BHKP Net index.
Volatility in global pulp markets has increased over the past 20 years, never more so than in 2021. Find out what’s driving price and creating volatility, and what role pulp futures trading played in the recent price rally.
NOREXECO ASA, the international pulp and paper exchange, launched two cash-settled China pulp futures contracts on June 1 based on Fastmarkets’ prices to meet growing demand for hedging in the international pulp market.