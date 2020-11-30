Contact Us Login

Become a customer
Trade log: US HRC – Nov 23-25, 2020
Fastmarkets publishes trade logs for its key price assessments and indices to bring more transparency into the markets it covers and the pricing process it applies.
November 30, 2020 11:14 PM
 · 
Grace Lavigne Asenov
Trade log: US HRC – January 19-22, 2021
Fastmarkets publishes trade logs for its key price assessments and indices to bring more transparency into the markets it covers and the pricing process it applies.
January 25, 2021 07:59 PM
 · 
Grace Lavigne Asenov
Trade log: US HRC - Oct 5-9, 2020
Fastmarkets publishes trade logs for its key price assessments and indices to bring more transparency into the markets it covers and the pricing process it applies.
October 12, 2020 08:38 PM
 · 
Grace Lavigne Asenov
Trade log: US HRC - Dec 21-24, 2020
Fastmarkets publishes trade logs for its key price assessments and indices to bring more transparency into the markets it covers and the pricing process it applies.
December 28, 2020 08:52 PM
 · 
Grace Lavigne Asenov
lumber-sawmill-supply-fig-1.png
Will the Delta variant disrupt US lumber supply again?
Rising Covid-19 pandemic cases are directly linked to sawmill production hardships.
August 18, 2021 10:28 AM
Trade log: US HRC - October 12-16, 2020
Fastmarkets publishes trade logs for its key price assessments and indices to bring more transparency into the markets it covers and the pricing process it applies.
October 19, 2020 07:39 PM
 · 
Grace Lavigne Asenov
LME sets launch date for lithium futures contract settled against Fastmarkets price
The London Metal Exchange will launch its new cash-settled lithium futures contract on June 14, 2021, settled against Fastmarkets’ price assessment for lithium hydroxide monohydrate.
January 25, 2021 05:11 PM
 · 
Alice Mason
Trade log: US HRC - January 25-29, 2021
Fastmarkets publishes trade logs for its key price assessments and indices to bring more transparency into the markets it covers and the pricing process it applies.
February 01, 2021 10:12 PM
 · 
Grace Lavigne Asenov
Trade log: Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
The Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg trade log including business, bids and offers reported to Fastmarkets.
February 04, 2021 04:00 PM
 · 
pricing@fastmarkets.com
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed