Track trends and prices for lumber, engineered lumber, wood panels and more

The pandemic drove unprecedented wood products demand and price volatility. Pandemic house-buying and DIY boom-building exhausted supply and backlogged builders for months.

Now we face labor shortages, supply chain challenges, and more extreme weather events. Global and macroeconomic forces will continue to influence the industry’s output in unexpected ways. Track news, prices and forecasts to anticipate when the market will shift next.