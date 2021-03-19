Contact Us Login

CHINA STEEL SCRAP: Shipping bottlenecks, low demand limit trading
Import prices for heavy scrap (HS) in China moved down on Friday March 19 amid shipping difficulties and a drop in buying demand, sources told Fastmarkets.
March 19, 2021 09:54 AM
Jessica Zong
How the London tin market sleepwalked into a once-in-a-lifetime spread squeeze [CORRECTED]
Tin market participants say they saw the record-breaking squeeze coming, but in pandemic-time trading, how does it get back to normal?
March 30, 2021 11:59 AM
Options bets up to $12,000 are fueling copper’s red-hot rise
Copper traders are starting to place bets that the metal will hit $12,000 per tonne by December but market makers say bullishly positioned options are dragging the metal’s price higher sooner than that.
February 19, 2021 03:29 PM
BANGLADESH STEEL SCRAP: Buyers choose containers over bulks in new deals
The steel mills in Bangladesh have picked up a raft of containerized scrap cargoes at higher prices over the past week, preferring boxes over bulk cargoes, market participants told Fastmarkets on Thursday June 17.
June 17, 2021 02:12 PM
Lee Allen
