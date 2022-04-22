Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Cobalt

The trends and forces driving the cobalt market

From continued growth in demand and market share for electric vehicles (EVs) to the build-up of energy storage systems, cobalt is key to the energy transition. But there is a distinct lack of diversity in the supply chain for battery and auto makers. Roughly 70% of mined cobalt comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – where the supply and reputational risks for manufacturers are well known – and 70% of cobalt processing occurs in China.

Logistics and shipping disruptions are still a key issue, and high prices for the battery raw material continue. In response, we’re seeing an even greater need for the recycling of cobalt.

We can provide data-driven insights to help you understand the market further. Our cobalt market reporters provide prices, trends and market news so you know what’s driving the cobalt market.

What’s happening in the cobalt market?

Get the latest cobalt news and analysis from our expert price reporters, analysts and researchers.

Stock market chart on a glowing particle world map with connection network
China’s Covid-19 logistics hurdles inhibiting minor metals trade flows
Covid-19 lockdown measures in about a dozen Chinese cities have led to slowdowns in many factories and created logistics hurdles that are disrupting trade flows, including for metals such as lithium, cobalt, silicon and magnesium
April 22, 2022
 · 
Siyi Liu
A close up of an electric car being charged using a car charging station
Rising cobalt prices won’t dent battery sector demand
Cobalt market participants attending last week’s MMTA conference in Sheffield, UK, claimed that cobalt price rises that have supported the market since the beginning of the year will not lead to falling demand from the quickly-growing battery industry
April 21, 2022
 · 
Davide Ghilotti
Vessels at Matadi, the main sea port of Congo
African copper, cobalt logistics chain under pressure as truckers avoid DRC
Producers are increasingly finding it hard to transport their copper and cobalt out of operation sites in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), due to truckers choosing to stay away from the country’s border
April 19, 2022
 · 
Julian Luk
Load More
How can we help?
Products
Price data
Our global team of over 160 price reporters provide over 1000 proprietary steel and raw material prices, which we use to benchmark physical and financial contracts.
November 12, 2021
Products
News and market analysis
Delivered to you from reporters embedded in the steel and steelmaking raw material markets all over the world.
November 18, 2021
Products
Forecasting and analysis
With an over 90% accuracy rating, our forecasting helps you understand supply and demand dynamics, price changes and what the future might look like for steel and steelmaking raw material markets.
November 22, 2021

View our products
Featured event
Lithium Supply & Battery Raw Materials 2022
June 27-29, 2022
Join 500 decision-makers from the battery raw materials supply chain
Learn more
Lithium 2022
Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
Talk to us

Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.

Speak to our team

Get fresh insights

Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.

Explore now

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed