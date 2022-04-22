From continued growth in demand and market share for electric vehicles (EVs) to the build-up of energy storage systems, cobalt is key to the energy transition. But there is a distinct lack of diversity in the supply chain for battery and auto makers. Roughly 70% of mined cobalt comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – where the supply and reputational risks for manufacturers are well known – and 70% of cobalt processing occurs in China.

Logistics and shipping disruptions are still a key issue, and high prices for the battery raw material continue. In response, we’re seeing an even greater need for the recycling of cobalt.

We can provide data-driven insights to help you understand the market further. Our cobalt market reporters provide prices, trends and market news so you know what’s driving the cobalt market.