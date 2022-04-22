Cobalt
The trends and forces driving the cobalt market
From continued growth in demand and market share for electric vehicles (EVs) to the build-up of energy storage systems, cobalt is key to the energy transition. But there is a distinct lack of diversity in the supply chain for battery and auto makers. Roughly 70% of mined cobalt comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – where the supply and reputational risks for manufacturers are well known – and 70% of cobalt processing occurs in China.
Logistics and shipping disruptions are still a key issue, and high prices for the battery raw material continue. In response, we’re seeing an even greater need for the recycling of cobalt.
We can provide data-driven insights to help you understand the market further. Our cobalt market reporters provide prices, trends and market news so you know what’s driving the cobalt market.
Get the latest cobalt news and analysis from our expert price reporters, analysts and researchers.
Join 500 decision-makers from the battery raw materials supply chain
Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.
Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.