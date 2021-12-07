Forest products prices
Unmatched price data on over 80 sub-grades across the market
Benchmark prices and settle contracts with the world’s most trusted prices covering pulp, paper, packaging, timber, wood products, nonwovens and bioenergy markets.
We cover the North American, European, Asian, and Latin American markets. Our prices are market-reflective, assessing both the buy and sell side of transactions so you can inform your strategy with price data that is unbiased, IOSCO compliant and used for across forest products industries.
We cover the North American, European, Asian, and Latin American markets. Our prices are market-reflective, assessing both the buy and sell side of transactions so you can inform your strategy with price data that is unbiased, IOSCO compliant and used for across forest products industries.
Featured prices and trends
Global wood pellet demand
Global pulp consumption 2019-2023
Global packaging markets 2005-2021
Featured insights
Industry executives say its a ‘war’ for top talent workers
Discover how packaging producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce, and how consumers are playing a bigger role in decisions on packaging
Discover how packaging producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce, and how consumers are playing a bigger role in decisions on packaging
September price peak marks fourth highest average in 30 years, bulk grade average pricing has shot up more than 150%
We are on track to reach twenty-times the size of the physical pulp market now on the SHFE alone. Matt Graves, SVP, Fastmarkets
Government-mandated energy curb halts Jiangsu factories and production in eight other provinces
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Talk to us
Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.
Get fresh insights
Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.