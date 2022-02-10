Contact Us Login

The trends and forces driving the cobalt market

From continued growth in demand and market share for electric vehicles (EVs) to the build-up of energy storage systems, cobalt is key to the energy transition. But there is a distinct lack of diversity in the supply chain for battery and auto makers. Roughly 70% of mined cobalt comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – where the supply and reputational risks for manufacturers are well known – and 70% of cobalt processing occurs in China.

Logistics and shipping disruptions are still a key issue, and high prices for the battery raw material continue. In response, we’re seeing an even greater need for the recycling of cobalt.

We can provide data-driven insights to help you understand the market further. Our cobalt market reporters provide prices, trends and market news so you know what’s driving the cobalt market.

What’s happening in the cobalt market?

Get the latest cobalt news and analysis from our expert price reporters, analysts and researchers.

CME cobalt futures put spotlight on forward backwardation
From logistics issues easing to a boom in EV interest, our team take a look at the reasons behind this flurry of trading activity
February 10, 2022 01:32 PM
 · 
Davide Ghilotti
Close up of electric vehicle charging
Automotive body calls for EU-wide targets for EV charging infrastructure
The European Automobile Manufacturer’s Association (ACEA) has called for ‘binding’ targets set at a European level to enable the energy transition of Europe’s transport sector
February 03, 2022 06:13 PM
 · 
Davide Ghilotti
Electric car charge sign with wind turbines on background
Cobalt recycling operations help EV industry meet metals recycling targets
As demand for cobalt continues to significantly increase, actors in the supply chain look to ensure they can access more sustainably sourced battery raw materials
February 02, 2022 11:44 AM
 · 
Justin Yang

Products
Price data
Our global team of over 160 price reporters provide over 1000 proprietary steel and raw material prices, which we use to benchmark physical and financial contracts.
November 12, 2021 10:20 PM
Products
News and market analysis
Delivered to you from reporters embedded in the steel and steelmaking raw material markets all over the world.
November 18, 2021 03:40 AM
Products
Forecasting and analysis
With an over 90% accuracy rating, our forecasting helps you understand supply and demand dynamics, price changes and what the future might look like for steel and steelmaking raw material markets.
November 22, 2021 02:22 AM

