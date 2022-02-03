How the lithium market is helping shape a greener future

The next few years are critical for the success of the lithium market to support increasing and sustained demand from the global energy transition. The electric vehicle (EV) market is the primary driver of lithium demand, and this rapidly growing demand will test the market’s ability to expand supply.

Current and future market participants need a clear and robust understanding of the factors at play to enable decision-making guided by their strategies and the evolution of the market.

