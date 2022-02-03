Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Lithium

How the lithium market is helping shape a greener future

The next few years are critical for the success of the lithium market to support increasing and sustained demand from the global energy transition. The electric vehicle (EV) market is the primary driver of lithium demand, and this rapidly growing demand will test the market’s ability to expand supply.

Current and future market participants need a clear and robust understanding of the factors at play to enable decision-making guided by their strategies and the evolution of the market.

Our team of experts are embedded in this market. Keep up to date with our news, prices, trends and analysis.

What’s happening in the lithium market?

Get the latest news and analysis on the lithium market from our team of reporters, analysts and researchers.

Close up of electric vehicle charging
Automotive body calls for EU-wide targets for EV charging infrastructure
The European Automobile Manufacturer’s Association (ACEA) has called for ‘binding’ targets set at a European level to enable the energy transition of Europe’s transport sector
February 03, 2022 06:13 PM
 · 
Davide Ghilotti
Stock market chart on a glowing particle world map with connection network
New lithium market cycle offers growing opportunities for traders
The rebound in global demand for and prices of lithium compounds is creating a market environment that is increasingly attractive for commodity traders
February 03, 2022 10:36 AM
 · 
Davide Ghilotti
Close up of mineral used for obtaining lithium
Serbia lithium project setback exposes fragility of Europe’s battery sector outlook
Rio Tinto’s major setback at its lithium development project in Serbia exposes the overall fragility of Europe’s outlook for bringing battery raw material sourcing closer to home
January 27, 2022 11:29 AM
 · 
Davide Ghilotti

Explore more news and insights
How can we help?
Products
Price data
Our global team of over 160 price reporters provide over 1000 proprietary steel and raw material prices, which we use to benchmark physical and financial contracts.
November 12, 2021 10:20 PM
Products
News and market analysis
Delivered to you from reporters embedded in the steel and steelmaking raw material markets all over the world.
November 18, 2021 03:40 AM
Products
Forecasting and analysis
With an over 90% accuracy rating, our forecasting helps you understand supply and demand dynamics, price changes and what the future might look like for steel and steelmaking raw material markets.
November 22, 2021 02:22 AM

View our full range of solutions
Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
Talk to us

Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.

Speak to our team

Get fresh insights

Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.

Explore now

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed