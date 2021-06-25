Contact Us Login

FOCUS: European buyers lambast steel safeguard extension
European buyers of imported steel products are shocked by the extension of existing safeguard measures for another three years at a time when most of the industry’s segments are struggling from material shortage and, consequently, high prices.
June 25, 2021 10:01 AM
 · 
Carrie Bone
RESEARCH: Tighter trade policy likely to raise global floor for stainless steel prices
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts is ready to view.
May 31, 2021 08:55 AM
 · 
Alistair Ramsay
RESEARCH: All change in global stainless markets?
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts is ready to view.
November 02, 2020 02:30 PM
 · 
Alistair Ramsay
RESEARCH: Stainless prices to follow carbon steel prices higher?
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts is ready to view.
December 22, 2020 11:25 AM
 · 
Alistair Ramsay
Steel Profiles
RUSSIA REBAR: Domestic price rebound on influence of export duty
Domestic prices for steel rebar in Russia’s Central Federal District around Moscow narrowed upward by 2,000 roubles ($27) per tonne in the seven days to Monday August 16.
August 17, 2021 04:25 PM
 · 
Elina Virchenko
