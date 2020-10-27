Several large steel projects located in Southeast Asia, underpinned by Chinese investment, are nearing completion and will provide a huge boost to production capacity in the region.
Market chatter about China possibly imposing new export taxes for steel as part of commodity price cooling measures has been rampant in the past week, causing traders and market participants to re-think their trading strategies, and overseas buyers to consider a potential supply shortfall.
Ferrous markets are volatile, and 2020 marked one of the most up-and-down years for steel pricing in recent memory, but perhaps no year was as unpredictable as 2008.
Manufacturers in the United States have been materially injured by imports of pre-stressed concrete (PC) steel wire strand from Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the US International Trade Commission (ITC) has determined.
Mexico will remain a net importer of finished steel and is facing a challenge, with its scrap deficit expected to swell by 2025, a McKinsey & Co executive said.
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of specific concrete rebar from Oman and Russia, the agency said on December 4.
Domestic prices for steel rebar in Russia’s Central Federal District widened downward by 3,500 roubles ($47) per tonne in the week to Monday August 23.
Green technology: What is the incentive for US rebar producers to invest?