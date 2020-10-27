Contact Us Login

Become a customer
FOCUS: New Chinese steel mega plants in SE Asia one step closer to completion
Several large steel projects located in Southeast Asia, underpinned by Chinese investment, are nearing completion and will provide a huge boost to production capacity in the region.
October 27, 2020 10:48 AM
 · 
Lee Allen
chart-1-hrc-index-fob-china-24-05-2021.jpg
FOCUS: What China’s possible new steel export taxes mean for global ferrous industry
Market chatter about China possibly imposing new export taxes for steel as part of commodity price cooling measures has been rampant in the past week, causing traders and market participants to re-think their trading strategies, and overseas buyers to consider a potential supply shortfall.
May 25, 2021 04:20 AM
 · 
Alex Theo
02-01-21-hrc-busheling-pig.jpg
US steel rallies in 2008, 2020 very different, analysts say
Ferrous markets are volatile, and 2020 marked one of the most up-and-down years for steel pricing in recent memory, but perhaps no year was as unpredictable as 2008.
February 03, 2021 03:07 PM
 · 
Amy Bennett
US industry injured by PC strand imports, ITC says in final determination
Manufacturers in the United States have been materially injured by imports of pre-stressed concrete (PC) steel wire strand from Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the US International Trade Commission (ITC) has determined.
January 08, 2021 10:04 PM
 · 
Robert England
Crane grab scrap
MEXICAN STEEL FORUM: Ferrous scrap shortage to grow, McKinsey exec says
Mexico will remain a net importer of finished steel and is facing a challenge, with its scrap deficit expected to swell by 2025, a McKinsey & Co executive said.
March 29, 2021 08:38 PM
 · 
Lisa Gordon
Canada starts anti-dumping investigation into rebar from Oman, Russia
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of specific concrete rebar from Oman and Russia, the agency said on December 4.
December 10, 2020 04:02 PM
 · 
Patrick Fitzgerald
RESEARCH: Prices, margins on coated steel, tinplate hit record highs
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts is ready to view.
April 20, 2021 09:04 AM
 · 
Alistair Ramsay
Metal armature. Metal rods. 3d illustration
RUSSIA REBAR: Domestic price dropping due to oversupply and export duty
Domestic prices for steel rebar in Russia’s Central Federal District widened downward by 3,500 roubles ($47) per tonne in the week to Monday August 23.
August 24, 2021 10:48 AM
 · 
Elina Virchenko
Yellow bobcat on a construction site
US construction market green enough, for now
Green technology: What is the incentive for US rebar producers to invest?
September 01, 2021 12:51 AM
 · 
Abby Verret
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed