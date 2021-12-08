Energy transition
Without commodities such as copper and nickel, there will be no energy transition. For the companies that extract and produce these energy transition materials, their critical role in meeting the world’s climate goals presents new risks and new opportunities.
Growing electric vehicle demand triggered boom-bust-boom cycles in lithium and cobalt markets. Copper has a new shine on it, because of its role in electrification (of everything). Money is pouring into the nascent sustainable aviation fuel industry.
|Market description
|Source
|Status
|D4 Biomass Based Diesel RIN
|The Jacobsen
|Active
|International Biodiesel
|The Jacobsen
|Active
|D6 Renewable Fuel RINs
|The Jacobsen
|Active
|D5 Advance Biofuel RINs
|The Jacobsen
|Active
|Glycerine
|The Jacobsen
|Active
|Renewable Diesel
|The Jacobsen
|Active
|Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS)
|The Jacobsen
|Active
|Heating Oil – NYMEX
|The Jacobsen
|Active
|SME Biodiesel – Chicago Rule 11
|The Jacobsen
|Active
|SME Biodiesel FOB – US Gulf
|The Jacobsen
|Active
|SME Biodiesel FOB – NY Harbor
|The Jacobsen
|Active
|FAME o deg C CFPP/5 deg C Cloud Point FOB – US Gulf
|The Jacobsen
|Active
|FAME o deg C CFPP/5 deg C Cloud Point FOB – New York Harbor
|The Jacobsen
|Active
|Chips, Softwood Sawmill, FOB US South Central - Eastside, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Hardwood Sawmill, FOB US South Central - Eastside, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood Chipmill, FOB US South Central - Eastside, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Hardwood Chipmill, FOB US South Central - Eastside, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood Sawmill, FOB US South Central - Westside, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Hardwood Sawmill, FOB US South Central - Westside, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood Chipmill, FOB US South Central - Westside, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Hardwood Chipmill, FOB US South Central - Westside, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood Sawmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Northside, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Hardwood Sawmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Northside, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood Chipmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Northside, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Hardwood Chipmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Northside, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood Sawmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Southside, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Hardwood Sawmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Southside, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood Chipmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Southside, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Hardwood Chipmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Southside, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood Sawmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Coastal, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Hardwood Sawmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Coastal, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood Chipmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Coastal, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Hardwood Chipmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Coastal, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood Sawmill, delivered US Pacific Northwest, USD/BDST
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood Douglas-Fir, free alongside ship US Northwest, USD/Bone dry unit
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood Hemlock Sawmill, FOB British Columbia - Coast, CAD/bdu
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood Douglas-Fir Sawmill, FOB British Columbia - Coast, CAD/bdu
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood SPF Sawmill, FOB British Columbia - Interior, CAD/bdu
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood Douglas-Fir Sawmill, FOB British Columbia - Interior, CAD/bdu
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood Hemlock Sawmill, FOB British Columbia - Coast, USD/bdu
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood Douglas-Fir Sawmill, FOB British Columbia - Coast, USD/bdu
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood SPF Sawmill, FOB British Columbia - Interior, USD/bdu
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood Douglas-Fir Sawmill, FOB British Columbia - Interior, USD/bdu
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Hardwood Sawmill, delivered US Northeast - Maine, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Hardwood Sawmill, delivered US Northeast - Pennsylvania/New York, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Hardwood Sawmill, delivered US Lake States - Region-wide, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Hardwood, delivered US South Atlantic - Comparative Regional Price, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Hardwood, delivered US South Central - Comparative Regional Price, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Hardwood, delivered US Northeast, Comparative Regional Price, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Hardwood, delivered US Lake States - Comparative Regional Price, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood, delivered US South Atlantic - Comparative Regional Price, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood, delivered US South Central - Comparative Regional Price, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood, delivered US Northeast, Comparative Regional Price, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood, delivered US Pacific Northwest, Comparative Regional Price, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Chips, Softwood, delivered British Columbia, Comparative Regional Price, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Roundwood
|Active
|Wood pellet feedstock
|Active
|Wood Biomass, Hardwood and Softwood Blended, delivered US Northeast - New England, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Wood Biomass, Hardwood and Softwood Blended, delivered US Northeast - Pennsylvania/New York, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Wood Biomass, Hardwood and Softwood Blended, delivered US Lake States - Region-wide, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Wood Biomass, Hardwood and Softwood Blended, delivered US Pacific Northwest - Oregon, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Wood Biomass, Hardwood and Softwood Blended, delivered US Pacific Northwest - Washington, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Wood Biomass, Hardwood and Softwood Mill Residue, delivered US South Central - Region-wide, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Wood Biomass, Hardwood and Softwood In-woods, delivered US South Central - Region-wide, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Wood Biomass, Hardwood and Softwood Mill Residue, delivered US South Atlantic - Region-wide, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Wood Biomass, Hardwood and Softwood In-woods delivered US South Atlantic - Region-wide, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Wood Biomass, Hardwood and Softwood Blended delivered British Columbia - Region-wide, CAD/GMT
|RISI
|Active
|Wood Biomass, Pellet-Grade Softwood Sawmill Chips, delivered US South Atlantic - Region-wide, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Wood Biomass, Pellet-Grade Softwood Sawmill Chips, delivered US South Central - Region-wide, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Wood Biomass, Pellet-Grade Softwood Sawmill Chips, delivered US Northeast - Region-wide, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Wood Biomass, Pellet-Grade Softwood Sawmill Chips, delivered US Pacific Northwest - Region-wide, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Wood Biomass, Pellet-Grade Softwood Sawmill Chips, delivered British Columbia, CAD/ODMT
|RISI
|Active
|Wood Biomass, Pellet-Grade Hardwood Sawmill Chips, delivered US South Atlantic - Region-wide, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Wood Biomass, Pellet-Grade Hardwood Sawmill Chips, delivered US South Central - Region-wide, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Wood Biomass, Pellet-Grade Hardwood Sawmill Chips, delivered US Northeast - Region-wide, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|Wood Biomass, Pellet-Grade Hardwood Sawmill Chips, delivered US Lake States - Region-wide, USD/GT
|RISI
|Active
|PIX Pellet Nordic
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Pellet Nordic SEK
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Forest Biomass Finland
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Forest Biomass Finland, Sawdust
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Forest Biomass Finland, Forest Chips
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Forest Biomass Finland, Bark
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Forest Biomass Finland, Forest Residue
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Forest Biomass Finland S/W
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Forest Biomass Finland S/W, Sawdust
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Forest Biomass Finland S/W, Forest Chips
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Forest Biomass Finland S/W, Bark
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Forest Biomass Finland S/W, Forest Residue
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Forest Biomass Finland N/E
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Forest Biomass Finland N/E, Sawdust
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Forest Biomass Finland N/E, Forest Chips
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Forest Biomass Finland N/E, Bark
|FOEX
|Active
|PIX Forest Biomass Finland N/E, Forest Residue
|FOEX
|Active
