Growing electric vehicle demand triggered boom-bust-boom cycles in lithium and cobalt markets. Copper has a new shine on it, because of its role in electrification (of everything). Money is pouring into the nascent sustainable aviation fuel industry.

Advantage goes to those best able to understand supply chain dynamics and market and price signals to anticipate the market. Our team of cross-commodity experts brings together data and analysis from across our business to help you identify risks, make sense of supply/demand dynamics and understand how the energy transition impacts price.