Energy transition

Get a deeper understanding of how greener, cleaner energy is driving change

The global energy market is undergoing permanent, structural change, away from fossil fuels, towards renewable energy and electrification. Green business, technology, government policies and investment are driving the energy transition forward, which is, in turn, reshaping the commodity markets we cover.

Without commodities such as copper and nickel, there will be no energy transition. For the companies that extract and produce these energy transition materials, their critical role in meeting the world’s climate goals presents new risks and new opportunities.
Electric Vehicle in Park Street Charging station

Growing electric vehicle demand triggered boom-bust-boom cycles in lithium and cobalt markets. Copper has a new shine on it, because of its role in electrification (of everything). Money is pouring into the nascent sustainable aviation fuel industry.

Advantage goes to those best able to understand supply chain dynamics and market and price signals to anticipate the market. Our team of cross-commodity experts brings together data and analysis from across our business to help you identify risks, make sense of supply/demand dynamics and understand how the energy transition impacts price. 

Find your market
Battery raw materials
Indonesian Nickel Ore
Biofuels
Palm Plantation in Malaysia
Biomass
Wood pellets for loading into biomass boiler
What’s happening in the energy transition market today?

Demand for green, clean energy and the drive towards net-zero are transforming commodity markets. Our energy transition insights will keep you informed on the key forces of change and their impact on price.

painted symbol on road of electric vehicle and charger
Carmakers focus on securing EV battery cathodes, but graphite anodes also critical
Automotive manufacturers globally have been setting up joint ventures to secure cathode active materials for the batteries they fit into their electric vehicles (EVs), but they have yet to engage with the equally important graphite active anode suppliers
December 08, 2021 11:23 AM
 · 
Amy Bennett
A woman is working on a tablet
Energy transition metals price outlook 2022
December 01, 2021 12:17 PM
 · 
Amy Bennett
Lithium mineral spodumene, major source of lithium
The boom – bust – boom cycle taking place in the lithium market
December 01, 2021 10:02 AM
 · 
William Adams
Lithium mica lepidolite, red lithium tourmaline elbaite and brownish lithium mineral spodumene
Fastmarkets amends specs of battery-grade seaborne Asian lithium prices
December 01, 2021 08:50 AM
 · 
Susan Zou
Lithium mineral lepidolite
Lithium market participants seek new ways to price seaborne term contracts amid supply crunch
December 01, 2021 05:55 AM
 · 
Susan Zou

Market description Source Status  
D4 Biomass Based Diesel RIN The Jacobsen Active  
International Biodiesel The Jacobsen Active  
D6 Renewable Fuel RINs The Jacobsen Active  
D5 Advance Biofuel RINs The Jacobsen Active  
Glycerine The Jacobsen Active  
Renewable Diesel The Jacobsen Active  
Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) The Jacobsen Active  
Heating Oil – NYMEX The Jacobsen Active  
SME Biodiesel – Chicago Rule 11 The Jacobsen Active  
SME Biodiesel FOB – US Gulf The Jacobsen Active  
SME Biodiesel FOB – NY Harbor The Jacobsen Active  
FAME o deg C CFPP/5 deg C Cloud Point FOB – US Gulf The Jacobsen Active  
FAME o deg C CFPP/5 deg C Cloud Point FOB – New York Harbor The Jacobsen Active  
Chips, Softwood Sawmill, FOB US South Central - Eastside, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Hardwood Sawmill, FOB US South Central - Eastside, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood Chipmill, FOB US South Central - Eastside, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Hardwood Chipmill, FOB US South Central - Eastside, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood Sawmill, FOB US South Central - Westside, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Hardwood Sawmill, FOB US South Central - Westside, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood Chipmill, FOB US South Central - Westside, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Hardwood Chipmill, FOB US South Central - Westside, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood Sawmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Northside, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Hardwood Sawmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Northside, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood Chipmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Northside, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Hardwood Chipmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Northside, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood Sawmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Southside, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Hardwood Sawmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Southside, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood Chipmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Southside, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Hardwood Chipmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Southside, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood Sawmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Coastal, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Hardwood Sawmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Coastal, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood Chipmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Coastal, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Hardwood Chipmill, FOB US South Atlantic - Coastal, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood Sawmill, delivered US Pacific Northwest, USD/BDST RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood Douglas-Fir, free alongside ship US Northwest, USD/Bone dry unit RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood Hemlock Sawmill, FOB British Columbia - Coast, CAD/bdu RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood Douglas-Fir Sawmill, FOB British Columbia - Coast, CAD/bdu RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood SPF Sawmill, FOB British Columbia - Interior, CAD/bdu RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood Douglas-Fir Sawmill, FOB British Columbia - Interior, CAD/bdu RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood Hemlock Sawmill, FOB British Columbia - Coast, USD/bdu RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood Douglas-Fir Sawmill, FOB British Columbia - Coast, USD/bdu RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood SPF Sawmill, FOB British Columbia - Interior, USD/bdu RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood Douglas-Fir Sawmill, FOB British Columbia - Interior, USD/bdu RISI Active  
Chips, Hardwood Sawmill, delivered US Northeast - Maine, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Hardwood Sawmill, delivered US Northeast - Pennsylvania/New York, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Hardwood Sawmill, delivered US Lake States - Region-wide, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Hardwood, delivered US South Atlantic - Comparative Regional Price, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Hardwood, delivered US South Central - Comparative Regional Price, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Hardwood, delivered US Northeast, Comparative Regional Price, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Hardwood, delivered US Lake States - Comparative Regional Price, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood, delivered US South Atlantic - Comparative Regional Price, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood, delivered US South Central - Comparative Regional Price, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood, delivered US Northeast, Comparative Regional Price, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood, delivered US Pacific Northwest, Comparative Regional Price, USD/GT RISI Active  
Chips, Softwood, delivered British Columbia, Comparative Regional Price, USD/GT RISI Active  
Roundwood   Active  
Wood pellet feedstock   Active  
Wood Biomass, Hardwood and Softwood Blended, delivered US Northeast - New England, USD/GT RISI Active  
Wood Biomass, Hardwood and Softwood Blended, delivered US Northeast - Pennsylvania/New York, USD/GT RISI Active  
Wood Biomass, Hardwood and Softwood Blended, delivered US Lake States - Region-wide, USD/GT RISI Active  
Wood Biomass, Hardwood and Softwood Blended, delivered US Pacific Northwest - Oregon, USD/GT RISI Active  
Wood Biomass, Hardwood and Softwood Blended, delivered US Pacific Northwest - Washington, USD/GT RISI Active  
Wood Biomass, Hardwood and Softwood Mill Residue, delivered US South Central - Region-wide, USD/GT RISI Active  
Wood Biomass, Hardwood and Softwood In-woods, delivered US South Central - Region-wide, USD/GT RISI Active  
Wood Biomass, Hardwood and Softwood Mill Residue, delivered US South Atlantic - Region-wide, USD/GT RISI Active  
Wood Biomass, Hardwood and Softwood In-woods delivered US South Atlantic - Region-wide, USD/GT RISI Active  
Wood Biomass, Hardwood and Softwood Blended delivered British Columbia - Region-wide, CAD/GMT RISI Active  
Wood Biomass, Pellet-Grade Softwood Sawmill Chips, delivered US South Atlantic - Region-wide, USD/GT RISI Active  
Wood Biomass, Pellet-Grade Softwood Sawmill Chips, delivered US South Central - Region-wide, USD/GT RISI Active  
Wood Biomass, Pellet-Grade Softwood Sawmill Chips, delivered US Northeast - Region-wide, USD/GT RISI Active  
Wood Biomass, Pellet-Grade Softwood Sawmill Chips, delivered US Pacific Northwest - Region-wide, USD/GT RISI Active  
Wood Biomass, Pellet-Grade Softwood Sawmill Chips, delivered British Columbia, CAD/ODMT RISI Active  
Wood Biomass, Pellet-Grade Hardwood Sawmill Chips, delivered US South Atlantic - Region-wide, USD/GT RISI Active  
Wood Biomass, Pellet-Grade Hardwood Sawmill Chips, delivered US South Central - Region-wide, USD/GT RISI Active  
Wood Biomass, Pellet-Grade Hardwood Sawmill Chips, delivered US Northeast - Region-wide, USD/GT RISI Active  
Wood Biomass, Pellet-Grade Hardwood Sawmill Chips, delivered US Lake States - Region-wide, USD/GT RISI Active  
PIX Pellet Nordic FOEX Active  
PIX Pellet Nordic SEK FOEX Active  
PIX Forest Biomass Finland FOEX Active  
PIX Forest Biomass Finland, Sawdust FOEX Active  
PIX Forest Biomass Finland, Forest Chips FOEX Active  
PIX Forest Biomass Finland, Bark FOEX Active  
PIX Forest Biomass Finland, Forest Residue FOEX Active  
PIX Forest Biomass Finland S/W FOEX Active  
PIX Forest Biomass Finland S/W, Sawdust FOEX Active  
PIX Forest Biomass Finland S/W, Forest Chips FOEX Active  
PIX Forest Biomass Finland S/W, Bark FOEX Active  
PIX Forest Biomass Finland S/W, Forest Residue FOEX Active  
PIX Forest Biomass Finland N/E FOEX Active  
PIX Forest Biomass Finland N/E, Sawdust FOEX Active  
PIX Forest Biomass Finland N/E, Forest Chips FOEX Active  
PIX Forest Biomass Finland N/E, Bark FOEX Active  
PIX Forest Biomass Finland N/E, Forest Residue FOEX Active  

Renewable energy prices
The latest price data in the transition to cleaner energy
November 17, 2021 11:22 PM
Renewable energy news and
market analysis
The push toward net-zero in sharp focus
November 21, 2021 09:16 PM
Renewable energy forecasts
Map out your next steps in sustainability
November 26, 2021 06:56 AM

Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
