Argentina truck driver strike slashes truck arrivals at key ports
Ongoing lorry driversвЂ™ strike action causes big impact at Argentine grain ports: sources
January 19, 2021 06:33 PM
 · 
Juan Pedro Tomas
Farm machines harvesting corn in September, viewed from above
Handy, panamax trade driven apart on Ukraine’s contrasting corn outlooks
A lack of demand for staple corn volumes out of the key Ukraine corn market, and lingering expectations of niche demand from...
March 19, 2021 04:57 PM
 · 
Masha Belikova
Arg. maritime chamber warns new Parana scheme could raise costs
The decision by the Argentine government to award the concession of the key Parana-Paraguay waterway to the...
July 02, 2021 07:48 PM
 · 
Juan Pedro Tomas
morning-view-a-2020-11-03.jpg
MORNING VIEW: Base metals prices mainly stronger helped by Monday’s stronger manufacturing data
Base metals prices on both the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange were mainly stronger this morning, Tuesday November 3, after markets were encouraged by generally robust manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data that came out on Monday.
November 03, 2020 07:26 AM
 · 
William Adams
Sunset over biofuel factory
USDA invests $26 million in biofuel infrastructure
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced it is investing $26 million to build infrastructure to expand the...
August 19, 2021 12:15 AM
 · 
Jocelyn Garcia
SSS 2020: Gerdau bullish on North America, Brazil growth potential
Both the North American and Brazilian markets have strong growth potential stemming from infrastructure-related activity, Gerdau’s global chief financial officer Harley Scardoelli told attendees at Fastmarkets’ 2020 Steel Success Strategies Online conference on Wednesday October 28.
October 28, 2020 09:22 PM
 · 
Patrick Fitzgerald
morning-view-2020-10-13-a.jpg
MORNING VIEW: Base metals prices mixed with LME down, SHFE up, as are equities
Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were weaker across the board this morning, Tuesday October 13, while those on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were either unchanged or firmer, as were equities.
October 13, 2020 07:59 AM
 · 
William Adams
SSS 2020: More steel, fewer workers will be needed in future
Thirty years from now, the global steel industry will likely use more briquetted iron products and scrap and hardly any steelworkers, executives said during the “Steel Industry 2050" panel at Fastmarkets’ 2020 Steel Success Strategies Online conference.
October 28, 2020 09:10 PM
 · 
Dominick Yanchunas
morning-view-2020-10-12-a.jpg
MORNING VIEW: Base metals prices mixed, but sentiment more bullish again
Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed this morning, Monday October 12, but sentiment has turned more bullish, especially in aluminium, since China returned from its Golden Week holiday.
October 12, 2020 08:39 AM
 · 
William Adams
morning-view-a-2020-11-20.jpg
MORNING VIEW: Base metals upbeat despite numerous global headwinds
The base metals were generally upbeat this morning, Friday November 20, supported by demand expectations and a weaker dollar.
November 20, 2020 07:39 AM
 · 
William Adams
