Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were firmer this morning, Tuesday October 27, despite some strong headwinds from little progress on the next US Covid-19 relief package and surging infection rates across Europe and the United Sates.
Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange were mainly firmer this morning, Monday October 19, supported by economic data out of China, especially the 6.9% rise in industrial production, but gross domestic production (GDP) data came in lower than expected.
Base metals prices on both the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed this morning, Monday November 2, with the short-term outlook uncertain with much of Europe moving into tighter lockdowns, while China’s new five-year plans look supportive, as does the economic data out of China and Japan this morning.
Base metals prices on the LME and the SHFE were mixed this morning, Friday October 16, but overall were holding up well despite growing concern over the spread of Covid-19 across Europe and the United States.
LIVE FUTURES REPORT 22/10: LME base metals prices downbeat on US fiscal stimulus impasse; nickel slides 1%
Three-month base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were collectively lower during morning trading on Thursday October 22, with the LME nickel price notching the biggest decline, while a continued impasse over a US coronavirus fiscal stimulus package cooled rallies seen earlier in the week.
Uncertainty about next year’s aluminium fundamentals and consumer hesitance to commit to long-term, large-tonnage contracts has Alvance chief operating officer Guillaume De Goys expecting an active spot market in 2021.
Deliverable stocks of base metals in Shanghai Futures Exchange-registered warehouses were little moved in the week to Friday November 6, with the biggest percentage change seen in lead at 6.5%.
MORNING VIEW: Base metals prices firm despite broader markets showing increased stress from Covid-19
Base metals prices on both the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange were for the main part firmer this morning, Wednesday October 28, this despite early weakness in major western equity index futures that were suffering because parts of Europe look set to escalate lockdown measures.
Markets remained upbeat on the morning of Thursday January 7 despite the outbreak of violence in Washington, DC, with nickel joining copper and tin in setting fresh new multi-month highs but gold turning lower.
The metals were looking robust this morning, Wednesday November 18, and for the most part are managing to drive higher despite concerns about the rapid spread of Covid-19 and some mixed economic data of late.