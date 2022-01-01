Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer
Home
/
Events
/
Fastmarkets European Battery Raw Materials Conference 2023

Fastmarkets European Battery Raw Materials Conference 2023

Fastmarkets European Battery Raw Materials Conference gives you a front-row seat to access insights and analysis of the battery raw materials market from the leaders and innovators shaping the industry. With the battery raw materials industry facing pressure from growth trajectories and price volatility, as well as regulatory and supply chain challenges, it’s even more important to come together under one roof to discuss what’s ahead.

Whether you’re looking to network with peers to build and strengthen your business relationships, or want to learn more about the headwinds and tailwinds facing the electric vehicle and energy storage system markets, this conference has you covered.

Sep
Virtual
View map
Join us in 2023 to:
icon_economic.png
Connect with the market
Meet key mid and downstream players, with more car manufacturers attending in 2022 to gain insights and learn more about upcoming supply sources.
icon_news.png
Regulatory insights
Stay up to date with all the government mandates across Europe and how they might impact your supply chain and business.
icon_risk.png
Address supply challenges
Hear directly from both producers and end users about the supply challenges they are facing.
icon_costs.png
Stay up to date with industry innovations
Battery chemistry shifts and EV battery innovations will be front and center, so you can future-proof your business.
icon_forecasts.png
Delve into investor viewpoints
Learn what is driving investment in this space, and what opportunities they are identifying currently.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed