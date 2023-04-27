Three reasons to attend the 15th Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials 2023

Join us for the Fastmarkets 15th annual Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials 2023 conference in Las Vegas. Bigger and better than ever, we have a full and exciting agenda and fresh opportunities to connect with experts in the industry.

The Fastmarkets 15th annual Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials 2023 event in Las Vegas, USA, is the largest global forum for lithium and battery raw materials. This is an unmissable opportunity to access end-to-end coverage of the battery materials supply chain. Topics will cover battery material price volatility, battery recycling and innovations in battery chemistries and extraction techniques.

As the biggest gathering of the global battery materials community, this is your chance to network with peers and connect with leaders in the industry. Our exciting agenda covers key topics for those across the battery material supply chain, from production and procurement to investment.

What’s new for 2023?

More networking opportunities including dedicated networking lounges, pre-event meeting spaces and more time allocated throughout the agenda for networking

Industry-led supply chain insights workshop

Dedicated pricing and hedging workshop

Fastmarkets BRM Academy: Join the ‘Back to Basics’ one-stop shop to get up to speed with industry essentials from material extraction to electric vehicle (EV) cell manufacturing

New discussion points focused on the lithium supply crunch, global EV supply and demand forecasts, sustainability, battery innovation, supply chain integration, battery recycling, IRA legislation and investment

1. Network with over 700 market participants in the largest global lithium and battery materials conference

The Fastmarkets US lithium battery materials event is the biggest battery materials event globally. You will meet more of your peers across three days than you will anywhere else. Build new contacts from across the supply chain, including key mid and downstream players.

All the major battery material producers are represented at this event. Hear from key decision-makers as they share their plans for the battery materials market and find out how they are facing common challenges. You can also learn more from key end users. More automakers than ever before joined us for our 2022 event. This is your chance to hear directly from end users about the supply challenges they are facing, as they look for new sources of material.

On the agenda:



Additional networking opportunities, including dedicated networking lounges, meeting spaces and pre-event gatherings, with more time set aside throughout the agenda for networking

Welcome drinks hosted by Albemarle on Tuesday, 20 June 6.00pm

‘Meet the Expert’ – an opportunity to meet Fastmarkets industry experts and delve deeper into forecasts for the lithium market

Roundtable discussions on Thursday, 22 June at 2.00pm

A keynote on the US position as an emerging EV manufacturing powerhouse

Golf simulator – socialize and network with peers and unleash your competitive side

Networking ‘lithium coffee shop’ and bar in the networking lounge – the perfect place for meetings and to enjoy a coffee break with a new or existing contact

2. Access to forecasts and outlooks for all key battery materials

Sessions will include price data and outlooks for lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese and graphite, as well as insights into rare earths and black mass.

With the past year seeing huge volatility in the battery materials market, this year we will hold a Fastmarkets BRM Academy, which is a ‘back to basics’ one-stop shop to get up to speed with industry essentials, from material extraction to EV cell manufacturing.

We will also be holding a supply chain insights workshop and a pricing and hedging workshop to understand battery materials pricing and how it is evolving. This will involve a deep dive into Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology.

On the agenda:



‘Lithium and battery raw materials supply and demand forecast’ with Will Adams, head of battery and base metals research, Fastmarkets

‘Pricing outlook – addressing volatility in the lithium and battery raw materials pricing environment’ with Andreas Munz, Battery Materials, BASF, Gregor Spilker, director metals/energy research and product development, CME Group and Martim Facada, lithium trader, TRAXYS

Two new workshops: A supply chain insights workshop and Fastmarkets hosted pricing and hedging workshop



3. Join over 50 seminars on the future of battery materials

As the US market responds to supply chain challenges and the security of battery materials supply, we look at new battery chemistry innovations, extraction techniques and the leading trends and technologies to leverage the increasing recycled supply.

Discover more about how policy is affecting battery materials, the Inflation Reduction Act and the future of the government policy. Get to grips with current ESG concerns and how to address these, including the responsible sourcing of materials, sustainable extraction technologies and addressing water footprint. Discover more about innovation in cathodes and anodes, the next generation of batteries and funding and investment insights.

On the agenda:



‘Geopolitical and legislative landscape – The IRA and the future of the Federal Policy for Critical Minerals’ with Helaina Matza, deputy special presidential coordinator for the Partnership for the Global Infrastructure Investment, US Department of State, John Miller, managing director, ESG policy analyst at Cowen and Andrew Leyland, managing director, Supply Chain Insights

‘Unravelling the logistics of closed-loop recycling’ with Hans Eric Melin, founder, Circular Energy Storage

‘Battery recycling and black mass forecast’ with Julia Harty, battery recycling analyst, Fastmarkets

‘Seizing opportunities in financing the clean energy transition’ with Jonathan Beigle, CFA, president and CEO at Ridgeline Royalties Inc, Philip Clegg, portfolio manager at Orion, Caroline Abramo, chief executive officer, Pana Low Carbon Economy (LCE) Investments and Ernie Oritz, co-founder, CEO and president, Lithium Royalty Corp

Quick-fire lithium project insight sessions (7 min project pitches and then questioning). The first day’s session focuses on the US, South American and African projects, with the second day focusing on developments in Canada and DLE & DLP projects

