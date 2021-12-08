Contact Us Login

Metals and mining

Market-reflective prices and analysis to help you navigate volatile, opaque markets

Metals and mining market participants like you have been turning to Fastmarkets for help in evaluating opportunities and risks for more than 130 years.

With unmatched product breadth and geographic reach, we work with those involved in the buying, selling and trading of metals to deliver truly market-reflective prices and insights to successfully enable global trade.

Discover more than 2000 prices, news and analysis in primary and secondary metals markets. We cover base metals, industrial minerals, ores and alloys, steel, scrap and steel raw materials.
Scrap Metal
Find your market
Base metals

Recycled copper
Battery raw materials
Indonesian Nickel Ore
Minor metals

High Mineral Content Wetland
Ores and alloys

Small pieces of strong metal ore
Scrap and secondary
Scrap metal pieces laying in a pile
Steel and raw materials
Rolls of Steel Sheet
Industrial minerals
bauxite close up textural
What’s happening in metals and mining today?

Latest metals and mining news and market analysis

Electric Vehicle in Park Street Charging station
Automotive shift to EVs draws scrutiny on steel supplier sustainability, says Arcelormittal: Exclusive
The automotive industry’s shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has put the sustainability efforts of its suppliers under scrutiny, Jean-Martin Van der Hoeven, chief marketing officer of ArcelorMittal’s global automotive division, told Fastmarkets in an exclusive interview.
December 08, 2021 04:13 AM
 · 
Carrie Bone
hot steel on conveyor in steel mill
US steel industry needs more unity
December 07, 2021 08:06 AM
 · 
Mark Burgess
Illuminated light bulb in row of dim ones
EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism explainer
December 07, 2021 07:27 AM
 · 
Maria Tanatar
Copper Redraw Rod Wire
Codelco’s Chuquicamata smelter set for three-month shutdown, copper output to drop
November 30, 2021 05:08 AM
 · 
Julian Luk
China decarbonization infographic
China’s largest smelters, steelmakers take first concrete steps toward carbon neutrality
November 30, 2021 04:27 AM
 · 
Siyi Liu

Explore more insights
How can we help?
Metals and mining forecasts
Get transparency into the movements of the market
November 21, 2021 09:22 PM
Metals and mining prices
Providing reliable price discovery and benchmarks since 1865
November 17, 2021 11:17 PM
Metals and mining news and
market analysis
The world’s leading source of information for 130 years
November 17, 2021 10:52 PM

View all products

Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
